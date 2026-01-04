Floating crane vessel launched in Dubai

ZPMC Offshore has finished the main fabrication work on Drydocks World’s new 5,000-metric ton-capacity floating crane barge ALNOKHADA.

The crane, which was recently launched into floating mode in Dubai, is now undergoing program of systems installation, testing and commissioning ahead of delivery in 2Q 2026. It will be used in a variety of roles including heavy offshore lifts.

ALNOKHADA, named after the Gulf Arabic word for a dhow boat captain, is 138.5-m long, with a 52-m beam and a 5.8-m draft. The lifting system combines a 5,000-mt main hook with a 600-mt auxiliary hook reaching 180 m.