Strategic Marine delivers latest batch of fast crew boats

In Singapore, Strategic Marine and Prima Marine have delivered two new 42-m Generation 4 fast crew boats to NMDC LTS, a Thailand-based provider of offshore and marine services in the Middle East.

The vessels, designed with Southerly Designs, feature Strategic Marine’s proven hull form, which is said to help maximize fuel efficiency, cut carbon emissions and enhance seakeeping performance.

Each has a gyro stabilizer system to ensure roll reduction and stability during crew transfers in rough sea states.

The vessels, which can accommodate up to 80 personnel, also have reinforced cargo decks to support flexible offshore operation, and they are prepared for future integration of walk-to-work or motion-compensated gangway systems.