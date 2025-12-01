Strategic Marine delivers latest batch of fast crew boats

The purpose-built fast crew boats have been designed for Middle East offshore operations.
Related To: 
Dec. 8, 2025
Courtesy Strategic Marine
Strategic Marine delivers two Fast Crew Boats to NMDC LTS

Strategic Marine says this first-ever delivery to NMDC LTS will strengthen its Middle East footprint.

In Singapore, Strategic Marine and Prima Marine have delivered two new 42-m Generation 4 fast crew boats to NMDC LTS, a Thailand-based provider of offshore and marine services in the Middle East.

The vessels, designed with Southerly Designs, feature Strategic Marine’s proven hull form, which is said to help maximize fuel efficiency, cut carbon emissions and enhance seakeeping performance. 

Each has a gyro stabilizer system to ensure roll reduction and stability during crew transfers in rough sea states.

The vessels, which can accommodate up to 80 personnel, also have reinforced cargo decks to support flexible offshore operation, and they are prepared for future integration of walk-to-work or motion-compensated gangway systems.

Exclusive content:

ID 94513725 © Thomas Carpenter | Dreamstime.com
oil and gas operations offshore Egypt
The Middle East offshore sector is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by innovation, strategic reinvestment and evolving market demands.
Oct. 29, 2025
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production
Middle East offshore development to drive global upstream growth