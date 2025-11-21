Drydocks World converts tanker to FPSO for oil production at Okwok, offshore Nigeria

Drydocks World has completed conversion/integration works on the FPSO EMEM, which were commissioned by World Carrier Corp. on behalf of Oriental Energy Resources.

The vessel will support production at the Okwok Field offshore Nigeria in Petroleum Mining Lease 15. It will be capable of processing up to 70,000 bbl/d of liquids, 15 MMcf/d of gas, and able to store up to 1 MMbbl of crude.

The conversion of the former oil tanker involved structural modifications, marine system upgrades, and installation/integration of 19 topside production and utility modules.

The FPSO is designed to operate continuously for up to 15 years without drydocking, and it should enter service in first-quarter 2026.

Earlier this year, Amigo LNG awarded Drydocks World an EPC contract for a four-vessel offshore storage/liquefaction complex offshore Guaymas, Sonora, on Mexico’s west coast.

Amigo LNG is a joint venture between Texas-based Epcilon LNG and Singapore-based LNG Alliance. The complex will receive gas produced from the US’ onshore Permian Basin and will open a new LNG corridor, Drydocks World said, offering a more direct route for LNG exports to Latin America and Asia compared with terminals on the US Gulf.

The project involves converting two LNG carriers to floating storage units and constructing two newbuild FLNG barges at Drydocks World in Dubai. These should start operations offshore in the second half of 2028, providing more than 4.2 MMt/year of liquefaction capacity.