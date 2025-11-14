Van Oord’s new vessel installs first set of monopiles for Nordseecluster offshore wind farm

The Boreas vessel will return to the German North Sea in 2027 to install more monopiles for the Nordseecluster project’s second phase.
Related To: 
Nov. 14, 2025
Courtesy Van Oord
Van Oord’s new offshore wind installation vessel Boreas

The Boreas vessel has completed the installation of 45 monopiles at Nordseecluster A.

Van Oord’s newest offshore wind installation vessel, Boreas, has completed its first assignment, setting down 45 monopiles at the Nordseecluster A wind farm in the German North Sea.

In addition, Van Oord deployed its Aeolus vessel to install secondary steel structures, and the Stornes and Bravenes flexible fallpipe vessels for rock placement around the monopile foundations to prevent erosion caused by strong currents and waves.

Van Oord will install 105 extended monopiles for the 1.6-GW Nordseecluster project, a joint venture announced last year between RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%).

The remaining 60 monopiles are for Nordseecluster B, with activity set to start in 2027.

Exclusive content:

ID 358710145 © Voyagerix | Dreamstime.com
offshore wind market update
This comprehensive report offers in-depth market intelligence, project updates and technological advancements in offshore wind, highlighting trends expected to shape the industry...
Oct. 13, 2025
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Importance of FSRUs for a dynamic LNG market
Offshore wind measurements: How much is enough?