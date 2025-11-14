Van Oord’s new vessel installs first set of monopiles for Nordseecluster offshore wind farm

Van Oord’s newest offshore wind installation vessel, Boreas, has completed its first assignment, setting down 45 monopiles at the Nordseecluster A wind farm in the German North Sea.

In addition, Van Oord deployed its Aeolus vessel to install secondary steel structures, and the Stornes and Bravenes flexible fallpipe vessels for rock placement around the monopile foundations to prevent erosion caused by strong currents and waves.

Van Oord will install 105 extended monopiles for the 1.6-GW Nordseecluster project, a joint venture announced last year between RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%).

The remaining 60 monopiles are for Nordseecluster B, with activity set to start in 2027.