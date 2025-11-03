ADIPEC 2025: Synergy takes over five jackup barges for offshore Aramco operations

Synergy Ship Arabia, the Dammam registered offshore division of Synergy Marine Group, has assumed full technical management of five self-propelled jackup barges owned by Jana Marine, along with several other offshore support vessels deployed for Aramco projects.

The Jana 505, 506, 507, 508 and 509 barges support Aramco's offshore Saudi Arabia operations.

Synergy says this development consolidates its position as a full service offshore manager in the wider GCC region. The company also says it has managed more than 700 vessels worldwide, learning to adapt systems of operational discipline, predictive maintenance and digital integration to the requirements of offshore assets.