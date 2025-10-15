DeepOcean, DOF secure vessel contracts for work offshore Brazil and Europe

DeepOcean will deploy a survey/IMR vessel for offshore wind and oil and gas support operations, and DOF has secured two more long-term charters for subsea support vessels from Petrobras.
Oct. 15, 2025
2 min read
Courtesy DeepOcean
Glomar Supporter vessel

DeepOcean will use the Glomar Supporter vessel for surveying, inspection, and light maintenance and repair.

DeepOcean has entered a time charter agreement for the Glomar Supporter offshore support vessel with Glomar Offshore.

 “We already have a large fleet of offshore vessels, but we have actively been looking for smaller vessels that can provide an even more cost-effective offering, particularly in the offshore renewables space,” said DeepOcean CEO Øyvind Mikaelsen.

Glomar Supporter will join DeepOcean’s fleet in January and will initially work in Europe on survey and IMR operations assisting developers and operators of offshore wind farms and in the oil and gas sector. The 60-m long, DP2 vessel, which underwent a rebuild/refurbishment program in 2021, has a carrying capacity of about 1,395 mt and an overall deck space of 497 sq m.

Its main stern A-frame can be sued for deploying and towing multiple types of sensors. In addition, the vessel has a dedicated launch area for geotechnical equipment and a mezzanine deck configured for a launch and recovery system. DeepOcean will use this for one of its work-class ROVs (WROVs), and it may also consider mobilizing an observation-class ROV.

Courtesy ABS
Future OSV - copyright ABS
Digitalization, safety standards and environmental considerations are transforming offshore support vessel (OSV) design and operation globally, with a focus on sustainable fuels...
Sept. 11, 2025

Offshore Brazil, Petrobras has awarded four-year charters to DOF Group for the Skandi Chieftain and Skandi Olympia subsea construction support vessels, both of which will operate with one WROV. The overall value of the two contracts is about $200 million.

Both vessels are due to be delivered in October 2026.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

Offshore wind leverages oil and gas expertise for IRM transformation
Increasing OSV procurement signals a new era of innovation
2025 Offshore Brazil Regional Report
Sponsored