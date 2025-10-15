DeepOcean, DOF secure vessel contracts for work offshore Brazil and Europe

DeepOcean has entered a time charter agreement for the Glomar Supporter offshore support vessel with Glomar Offshore.

“We already have a large fleet of offshore vessels, but we have actively been looking for smaller vessels that can provide an even more cost-effective offering, particularly in the offshore renewables space,” said DeepOcean CEO Øyvind Mikaelsen.

Glomar Supporter will join DeepOcean’s fleet in January and will initially work in Europe on survey and IMR operations assisting developers and operators of offshore wind farms and in the oil and gas sector. The 60-m long, DP2 vessel, which underwent a rebuild/refurbishment program in 2021, has a carrying capacity of about 1,395 mt and an overall deck space of 497 sq m.

Its main stern A-frame can be sued for deploying and towing multiple types of sensors. In addition, the vessel has a dedicated launch area for geotechnical equipment and a mezzanine deck configured for a launch and recovery system. DeepOcean will use this for one of its work-class ROVs (WROVs), and it may also consider mobilizing an observation-class ROV.