Offshore support vessels in Brazil: Contract renewals and technological upgrades

The offshore support sector in Brazil sees significant developments with Petrobras renewing its contract with AKOFS Offshore and Wärtsilä upgrading vessel systems to enhance performance and sustainability.
Oct. 7, 2025
2 min read
Courtesy AKOFS Offshore
Skandi Santos CSOV

AKOFS Offshore has signed a firm contract for its AKOFS Santos vessel following a competitive tender process.

Brazilian offshore support vessels are benefiting from long-term contracts and technological upgrades, including predictive maintenance and enhanced power management, to optimize performance and sustainability.

Petrobras keeps AKOFS Santos vessel for four more years

AKOFS Offshore’s multi-purpose supply vessel AKOFS Santos will continue to work for Petrobras offshore Brazil, after the company won a competitive tender process. 

The four-year, $246 million deal should start in January 2027, following expiry of the current contract and preparations for the new assignment.

AKOFS Offshore will conduct operations with partners Bravante (marine services) and IKM Subsea (ROV services).

Courtesy ABS
Future OSV - copyright ABS
Digitalization, safety standards and environmental considerations are transforming offshore support vessel (OSV) design and operation globally, with a focus on sustainable fuels...
Sept. 11, 2025

Seagems expands Wärtsilä’s fleet service arrangement

Courtesy Seagems
SAPURA DIAMANTE vessel

Wärtsilä and Seagems have renewed and expanded its life-cycle agreement to cover its fleet of offshore support vessels.

Wärtsilä has renewed/expanded a life-cyle agreement with Brazil-based operator Seagems’ (ex-Sapura) fleet of offshore support vessels. One of the goals is to strengthen the reliability and reduce the carbon footprint of the vessels.

The terms of the new agreement include upgraded power and control management software (e.g., Wärtsilä’s Data Collection Unit with cloud-based services) with remote monitoring of vessel performance to support management of maintenance requirements needs. 

With Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight predictive maintenance service, which draws on real-time vessel data, potential issues can be spotted before they impact operations, the company said, reducing downtime and unexpected repairs.

Seagems vessels perform operations such as platform support, supply runs and subsea services.

ID 130723756 © Ranimiro Lotufo Neto | Dreamstime.com
oil and gas operations offshore Brazil
This report offers a comprehensive overview of Brazil's offshore oil and gas industry in 2025, highlighting exploration successes, technological advancements and strategic developments...
Sept. 12, 2025

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

Thermoplastic composite pipe combats stress corrosion cracking offshore Brazil
Offshore Brazil oil and gas developments and projects continue to ramp up
2025 Offshore Brazil Regional Report
Sponsored