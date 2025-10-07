Offshore support vessels in Brazil: Contract renewals and technological upgrades

Brazilian offshore support vessels are benefiting from long-term contracts and technological upgrades, including predictive maintenance and enhanced power management, to optimize performance and sustainability.

Petrobras keeps AKOFS Santos vessel for four more years

AKOFS Offshore’s multi-purpose supply vessel AKOFS Santos will continue to work for Petrobras offshore Brazil, after the company won a competitive tender process.

The four-year, $246 million deal should start in January 2027, following expiry of the current contract and preparations for the new assignment.

AKOFS Offshore will conduct operations with partners Bravante (marine services) and IKM Subsea (ROV services).