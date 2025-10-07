Offshore support vessels in Brazil: Contract renewals and technological upgrades

Brazilian offshore support vessels are benefiting from long-term contracts and technological upgrades, including predictive maintenance and enhanced power management, to optimize performance and sustainability.
Petrobras keeps AKOFS Santos vessel for four more years
AKOFS Offshore’s multi-purpose supply vessel AKOFS Santos will continue to work for Petrobras offshore Brazil, after the company won a competitive tender process.
The four-year, $246 million deal should start in January 2027, following expiry of the current contract and preparations for the new assignment.
AKOFS Offshore will conduct operations with partners Bravante (marine services) and IKM Subsea (ROV services).
Seagems expands Wärtsilä’s fleet service arrangement
The terms of the new agreement include upgraded power and control management software (e.g., Wärtsilä’s Data Collection Unit with cloud-based services) with remote monitoring of vessel performance to support management of maintenance requirements needs.
With Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight predictive maintenance service, which draws on real-time vessel data, potential issues can be spotted before they impact operations, the company said, reducing downtime and unexpected repairs.
Seagems vessels perform operations such as platform support, supply runs and subsea services.