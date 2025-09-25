Seatrium, Cochin Shipyard target maintenance and repair opportunities offshore Asia

Seatrium Offshore Technology and Cochin Shipyard in India aim to jointly offer their respective offshore engineering and fabrication strengths for maintenance and overhaul projects both in India and the wider Asia region.
Sept. 25, 2025
Seatrium Offshore Technology (SOT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a collaboration with Indian shipbuilder and repairer Cochin Shipyard (CSL).

The two parties aim to cooperate in the offshore sector, both in India and across Asia, focusing on maintenance, repair and overhaul projects. SOT will contribute engineering and specialist equipment as well as offshore solutions, while CSL will offer its infrastructure, fabrication facilities and ship repair capabilities. 

“India’s rapidly developing offshore energy sector and rising demand for maritime infrastructure present compelling opportunities for collaboration and innovation...we aim to deliver integrated offshore asset solutions that meet the region’s evolving needs.”

Winston Cheng, senior vice president and head of SOT

The MoU provides a framework for joint marketing, project execution and technology collaboration.

Last November Seatrium Letourneau USA formed a partnership with CSL covering the joint design and supply of critical equipment items for jackup rigs working in the Indian offshore sector.

Earlier this week, Seatrium also announced the divestment of its AmFELS Yard located at Brownsville, Texas, for a consideration of S$65 million (US$50.6 million).

