Yinson gets DNV approval for deepwater FPSO hull design

DNV has issued Main Scantling Approval for Yinson Production’s Meridian FPSO hull design.

Yinson said in a news release of September 18 that the concept is targeted at increasingly demanding deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects, mainly in West Africa and South America.

It is also the company’s first purpose-built hull design.

Chief technical officer Lars Gunnar Vogt said the award from DNV represented “more than just a Basic Design Approval; we are ready to lead the next chapter of offshore innovation.

“While our historical baseline has been and continues to be conversion projects, we now look forward to offering purpose-built solutions to our clients when topside and storage capacity demands exceed that of large conversion projects.”

In another announcement of September 9, the company revealed it had formed a co-operation agreement with Carbon Circle AS to explore carbon capture projects suited to its carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions.

The two companies plan to develop carbon capture as a service for industrial emitters in Europe, capturing CO₂ from chemical and combustion processes for subsequent transport and permanent geological storage.

Yinson’s Agogo FPSO, which started operations recently for Azule Energy offshore Angola, features what the company claims is the world’s first offshore post-combustion carbon capture unit.