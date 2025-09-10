MODEC gets ABS acknowledgement for CO2 floating storage and injection vessel

ABS has issued approval in principle for a liquefied CO2 (LCO2) floating storage and injection unit (FSIU), co-designed by MODEC and Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).
The design, said to eliminate the need for onshore facilities, enables injection of up to 10 MMmt/year of CO2 with a minimum tank storage capacity of 100,000 cu m.
ABS said it completed its design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.
The FSIU, which can operate directly at the offshore injection site, receives low-pressure LCO2 from transport carriers, which it converts to high-pressure storage onsite, and then injects into subsea wells for permanent storage.
The process is also said to provide flexible deployments at various injection sites.
Other features include tandem loading at the aft and simultaneous side-by-side loading at the midship port side, providing continuous injection operations without interruption.
Diesel engine generators onboard are equipped with carbon capture technology to minimize the vessel’s own emissons.
“While this FSIU is a new concept, each component on the unit is not necessarily new to MODEC. MODEC has experience with CO2 injection (removed from pre-combustion produced gas) and dual (oil) offloading system. All the utility systems are similar to what we do on FPSOs every day. We collaborated with MOL, who cover the transportation portion of CCUS value chain, for interfaces between LCO2 carriers and the FSIU. With this, we are planning to achieve $5/tCO2 or less, which I don’t think is a stretch target.”
—Arata Kamishohara, vice president of business and project development, MODEC