MODEC gets ABS acknowledgement for CO2 floating storage and injection vessel

ABS has issued approval in principle for a liquefied CO 2 (LCO 2 ) floating storage and injection unit (FSIU), co-designed by MODEC and Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

The design, said to eliminate the need for onshore facilities, enables injection of up to 10 MMmt/year of CO 2 with a minimum tank storage capacity of 100,000 cu m.

ABS said it completed its design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.