Strategic Marine delivers two fast crew boats to Aesen

These vessels, purpose-built for offshore energy support, will begin service in Q4 2025.
Aug. 20, 2025
2 min read
Courtesy Strategic Marine
July 3, 2025

Strategic Marine has announced the successful delivery of two Generation 4 Fast Crew Boats (FCBs) to Aesen, a provider of integrated marine, crew mobility and offshore support solutions for the oil and gas, renewables, and marine civil construction sectors.

Strategic Marine says that this “landmark” achievement marks the commencement of a new partnership, reinforcing Strategic Marine’s growing footprint across key markets.

The 42-meter Gen 4 crew boats, designed in close collaboration with Southerly Designs, are said to incorporate proven hull form to enhance fuel efficiency, seakeeping performance, and environmental sustainability. These vessels are purpose-built for offshore energy support operations and will commence service in Q4 2025.

Each vessel accommodates up to 80 personnel in enhanced comfort seating and features strengthened decks to support flexible cargo configurations. Additionally, the vessels are saiod to be prepared for future integration of walk-to-work or motion-compensated gangway systems, offering increased adaptability for evolving offshore requirements.

Additional vessel deliveries

Last month, Strategic Marine also delivered a 27-m aluminum crew transfer vessel (CTV) of its proven StratCat 27 design, developed with BMT, to Yeosu Ocean Co. for offshore wind farm operations in South Korea.

In June, Strategic Marine delivered the TMS Tah Muang, the latest 42-m Generation 4 FCB to join the growing fleet of Truth Maritime Services, a subsidiary of the Prima Marine Group. 

And the month prior to that the company delivered the first of two 27-m Z-Bow CTVs ordered by Ventus Marine Co. for offshore wind support in Taiwan.

About the Author

Bruce Beaubouef

Managing Editor

Bruce Beaubouef is Managing Editor for Offshore magazine. In that capacity, he plans and oversees content for the magazine; writes features on technologies and trends for the magazine; writes news updates for the website; creates and moderates topical webinars; and creates videos that focus on offshore oil and gas and renewable energies. Beaubouef has been in the oil and gas trade media for 25 years, starting out as Editor of Hart’s Pipeline Digest in 1998. From there, he went on to serve as Associate Editor for Pipe Line and Gas Industry for Gulf Publishing for four years before rejoining Hart Publications as Editor of PipeLine and Gas Technology in 2003. He joined Offshore magazine as Managing Editor in 2010, at that time owned by PennWell Corp. Beaubouef earned his Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1997, and his dissertation was published in book form by Texas A&M University Press in September 2007 as The Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Energy Security and Oil Politics, 1975-2005.

