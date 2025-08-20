Strategic Marine delivers two fast crew boats to Aesen

Strategic Marine has announced the successful delivery of two Generation 4 Fast Crew Boats (FCBs) to Aesen, a provider of integrated marine, crew mobility and offshore support solutions for the oil and gas, renewables, and marine civil construction sectors.

Strategic Marine says that this “landmark” achievement marks the commencement of a new partnership, reinforcing Strategic Marine’s growing footprint across key markets.

The 42-meter Gen 4 crew boats, designed in close collaboration with Southerly Designs, are said to incorporate proven hull form to enhance fuel efficiency, seakeeping performance, and environmental sustainability. These vessels are purpose-built for offshore energy support operations and will commence service in Q4 2025.

Each vessel accommodates up to 80 personnel in enhanced comfort seating and features strengthened decks to support flexible cargo configurations. Additionally, the vessels are saiod to be prepared for future integration of walk-to-work or motion-compensated gangway systems, offering increased adaptability for evolving offshore requirements.

Additional vessel deliveries

Last month, Strategic Marine also delivered a 27-m aluminum crew transfer vessel (CTV) of its proven StratCat 27 design, developed with BMT, to Yeosu Ocean Co. for offshore wind farm operations in South Korea.

In June, Strategic Marine delivered the TMS Tah Muang, the latest 42-m Generation 4 FCB to join the growing fleet of Truth Maritime Services, a subsidiary of the Prima Marine Group.

And the month prior to that the company delivered the first of two 27-m Z-Bow CTVs ordered by Ventus Marine Co. for offshore wind support in Taiwan.