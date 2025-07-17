Latest Búzios FPSO close to departing Singapore

Seatrium is preparing to deliver the P-78 FPSO to Petrobras following a recent sailaway ceremony at the company’s yard in Singapore.
Related To: 
July 17, 2025
Courtesy Seatrium
The P-78 FPSO is sailing to the Buzios Field offshore Brazil.
The P-78 FPSO is sailing to the Buzios Field offshore Brazil.

Seatrium is preparing to deliver the P-78 FPSO to Petrobras following a recent sailaway ceremony at the company’s yard in Singapore.

The platform will operate at the deepwater Búzios oil field in the presalt Santos Basin offshore Brazil. It has an oil production capacity of 180,000 bbl/d, gas production capability of 7.2 MMcm/d and oil storage for up to 2 MMbbl.

Seatrium said its global teams fabricated the topside modules, weighing a total of 54,000 metric tons, at its shipyards in Singapore, China and Brazil, with integration and commissioning works performed in Singapore. 

Once completed, P-78 will sail to the Búzios Field, where Seatrium will undertake a final phase of offshore commissioning.

Related content:

ID 376421970 © Vitalii Shkurko | Dreamstime.com
Petrobras announces plans to commission 48 new support vessels
The initiative is part of a $21-billion investment designed to strengthen Brazil’s maritime and offshore sectors.
June 3, 2025
ID 348128977 © Al Victor | Dreamstime.com
Interventions, subsea maintenance push up Petrobras’ operating costs
Increase was due to higher services payments related to asset integrity maintenance, including several well interventions.
May 16, 2025
Courtesy SBM Offshore
FPSO ONE GUYANA
'The market outlook for deepwater FPSOs is promising,' Olivier Icyk, SBM Offshore's chief business officer, tells Offshore.
May 14, 2025
Courtesy Allseas
Lorelay pipelay vessel
Several pipeline installation projects have been completed around the world in first-half 2025.
May 14, 2025
Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

Importance of FSRUs for a dynamic LNG market
Hydrogen presents opportunities but also poses challenges