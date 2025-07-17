Latest Búzios FPSO close to departing Singapore

Seatrium is preparing to deliver the P-78 FPSO to Petrobras following a recent sailaway ceremony at the company’s yard in Singapore.

The platform will operate at the deepwater Búzios oil field in the presalt Santos Basin offshore Brazil. It has an oil production capacity of 180,000 bbl/d, gas production capability of 7.2 MMcm/d and oil storage for up to 2 MMbbl.

Seatrium said its global teams fabricated the topside modules, weighing a total of 54,000 metric tons, at its shipyards in Singapore, China and Brazil, with integration and commissioning works performed in Singapore.

Once completed, P-78 will sail to the Búzios Field, where Seatrium will undertake a final phase of offshore commissioning.