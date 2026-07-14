SLB OneSubsea secures Baleine expansion contract, Kutei North umbilical award

SLB OneSubsea will supply subsea production systems for 13 wells for Phase 3 of the fast-track, deepwater Baleine project offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

Under the EPC contract, awarded by operator Eni, SLB OneSubsea will manufacture, install and commission the subsea trees, umbilicals, manifolds, multiphase flowmeters and control systems, and will thereafter provide life-of-field support.

SLB OneSubsea plans to make use of its in-country presence and local capabilities.

SLB OneSubsea to manufacture long-length Kutei North umbilical

Eni North Ganal has contracted SLB OneSubsea to supply a steel tube umbilical system for the Kutei North Hub field development offshore East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Searah, the new joint venture between Eni and Petronas, operates the project.

The workscope covers engineering, procurement and manufacture 94.6 km of umbilical with a design pressure of 10,000 psi for installation in water depths of up to 2,200 m.

SLB OneSubsea will manufacture a single continuous umbilical 30 km, long weighing approximately 2,100 tons. The overall system will have a weight of close to 6,700 t.

The company will execute the work using its Oscilay and planetary production lines. This combination, it added, should reduce delivery timelines compared with traditional single-line helix methods in which the cables are wrapped in one continuous direction.

Oscilay, by contrast, employs an alternating lay direction during construction in which the steel tubes and cables are oscillated back and forth. This is said to stop them twisting around each other while also suppressing torque.