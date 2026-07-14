SLB OneSubsea secures Baleine expansion contract, Kutei North umbilical award

SLB OneSubsea has landed new offshore work, supplying subsea systems for Baleine Phase 3 and an umbilical system for Kutei North.
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July 14, 2026
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Courtesy OneSubsea
Kutei North umbilical reels (blue spools)

Large umbilical reels await deployment at an SLB OneSubsea facility. The company will manufacture a 94.6-km steel tube umbilical system for Eni's Kutei North development offshore Indonesia.

SLB OneSubsea has secured new offshore contracts spanning West Africa and Southeast Asia. The awards cover a full subsea production package for Eni’s Baleine Phase 3 expansion offshore Côte d’Ivoire and the manufacture of a nearly 95-km steel tube umbilical system for the Kutei North development offshore Indonesia.

SLB One Subsea awarded EPC job for Baleine expansion project offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Courtesy OneSubsea
SLB OneSubsea Awarded EPC Contract for Eni’s Baleine Phase 3 Project Offshore Côte d'Ivoire

SLB OneSubsea will deliver complete subsea production systems for 13 wells for Phase 3 of the deepwater Baleine project offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

SLB OneSubsea will supply subsea production systems for 13 wells for Phase 3 of the fast-track, deepwater Baleine project offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

Under the EPC contract, awarded by operator Eni, SLB OneSubsea will manufacture, install and commission the subsea trees, umbilicals, manifolds, multiphase flowmeters and control systems, and will thereafter provide life-of-field support.

SLB OneSubsea plans to make use of its in-country presence and local capabilities.

SLB OneSubsea to manufacture long-length Kutei North umbilical

Eni North Ganal has contracted SLB OneSubsea to supply a steel tube umbilical system for the Kutei North Hub field development offshore East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Searah, the new joint venture between Eni and Petronas, operates the project.

The workscope covers engineering, procurement and manufacture 94.6 km of umbilical with a design pressure of 10,000 psi for installation in water depths of up to 2,200 m.

SLB OneSubsea will manufacture a single continuous umbilical 30 km, long weighing approximately 2,100 tons. The overall system will have a weight of close to 6,700 t.

The company will execute the work using its Oscilay and planetary production lines. This combination, it added, should reduce delivery timelines compared with traditional single-line helix methods in which the cables are wrapped in one continuous direction.

Oscilay, by contrast, employs an alternating lay direction during construction in which the steel tubes and cables are oscillated back and forth. This is said to stop them twisting around each other while also suppressing torque.

Why this news matters:

  • Offshore investment remains strong: Eni is advancing major developments offshore Côte d’Ivoire and Indonesia, supporting future production growth.
  • Subsea demand continues to grow: The awards cover both production systems and critical field infrastructure for deepwater projects.
  • Technology is helping accelerate delivery: SLB OneSubsea plans to use its Oscilay manufacturing technology to streamline production of the Kutei North umbilical system.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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