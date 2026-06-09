Ocean Installer supporting sequential well connections at Bacalhau Field offshore Brazil

Over a 4.5-year period, the company will install rigid jumpers, flying leads and perform pre-commissioning for operator Equinor.
June 9, 2026
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Courtesy Ocean Installer
Ocean Installer to perform Bacalhau project’s well tie in scope

Ocean Installer, a subsidiary of Moreld, has been awarded a contract in Brazil by Equinor for the Bacalhau project’s well tie-in scope.

Equinor has contracted Moreld subsidiary Ocean Installer to perform well tie-in activities for the deepwater Bacalhau project in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The 4.5-year award carries options for an extension and rigid jumper fabrication. Ocean Installer has established a Brazilian entity that will support the campaign.

The full contract scope covers installation of rigid well jumpers between flowlines and subsea trees, flying leads installation and associated precommissioning for multiple wells. First offshore work is due to take place next year.

Bacalhau, which is in 2,100 m water depth, has a high reservoir pressure. Completed wells will be sequentially connected and brought on stream, requiring adaptabity during execution, Ocean Installer said.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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