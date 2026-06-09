Ocean Installer supporting sequential well connections at Bacalhau Field offshore Brazil

Equinor has contracted Moreld subsidiary Ocean Installer to perform well tie-in activities for the deepwater Bacalhau project in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The 4.5-year award carries options for an extension and rigid jumper fabrication. Ocean Installer has established a Brazilian entity that will support the campaign.

The full contract scope covers installation of rigid well jumpers between flowlines and subsea trees, flying leads installation and associated pre‑commissioning for multiple wells. First offshore work is due to take place next year.

Bacalhau, which is in 2,100 m water depth, has a high reservoir pressure. Completed wells will be sequentially connected and brought on stream, requiring adaptabity during execution, Ocean Installer said.