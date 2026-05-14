Evotec, DeepOcean deploy remote ROV launch and recovery system offshore

Evotec's new CORE remote system allows launch and recovery of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to be performed from shore as a single, automated sequence, according to a recent company news release.

The system is now in real-world use by DeepOcean, operating from its Remote Operations Center in Haugesund, Norway, and deployed via the USV Challenger (an unmanned surface vessel).

The technology consolidates traditionally complex, multi-step offshore tasks into a synchronized “one-touch” workflow, standardizing operations and making execution more predictable, Evotec reported. Operators can control subsea activities remotely while maintaining a workflow similar to onboard vessel operations.

For DeepOcean, the approach reflects a broader shift toward centralized and remote offshore operations. Moving ROV functions onshore reduces the need for offshore personnel rotations, lowering costs and logistical challenges while enhancing safety by limiting personnel exposure offshore.

The system also enables improved resource utilization. Operators can manage multiple assets more flexibly, including working on ROV operations for different vessels during transit periods.

Evotec and DeepOcean emphasized in the release that the development represents not just a new technology, but a shift in offshore operating models—where remote, automated subsea operations become the default approach for inspection, maintenance, and light intervention work.