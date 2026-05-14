Evotec, DeepOcean deploy remote ROV launch and recovery system offshore

Evotec’s CORE remote system enables automated, shore-based launch and recovery of ROVs, now in operational use by DeepOcean.
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May 14, 2026
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Courtesy DeepOcean
USV Challenger

Operations are carried out using the unmanned vessel USV Challenger.

Evotec's new CORE remote system allows launch and recovery of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to be performed from shore as a single, automated sequence, according to a recent company news release

The system is now in real-world use by DeepOcean, operating from its Remote Operations Center in Haugesund, Norway, and deployed via the USV Challenger (an unmanned surface vessel). 

The technology consolidates traditionally complex, multi-step offshore tasks into a synchronized “one-touch” workflow, standardizing operations and making execution more predictable, Evotec reported. Operators can control subsea activities remotely while maintaining a workflow similar to onboard vessel operations.

For DeepOcean, the approach reflects a broader shift toward centralized and remote offshore operations. Moving ROV functions onshore reduces the need for offshore personnel rotations, lowering costs and logistical challenges while enhancing safety by limiting personnel exposure offshore.

The system also enables improved resource utilization. Operators can manage multiple assets more flexibly, including working on ROV operations for different vessels during transit periods.

Evotec and DeepOcean emphasized in the release that the development represents not just a new technology, but a shift in offshore operating models—where remote, automated subsea operations become the default approach for inspection, maintenance, and light intervention work.

Source: Evotec YouTube; Published May 8, 2026

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Ariana Hurtado

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With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

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