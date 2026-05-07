Equinor advances North Sea tiebacks with Eirin startup and Atlantis FEED award

Equinor continues to lean on subsea tiebacks to extend infrastructure life and unlock nearby resources in the Norwegian North Sea.

North Sea Eirin-Gina Krog tieback starts up

Equinor has brought onstream the Eirin field in the Norwegian North Sea via a subsea tieback to the Gina Krog platform.

Eirin, discovered in 1978, contains recoverable resources estimated at 27.6 MMboe, mainly gas. It is connected to Gina Krog by a two-slot subsea template.

From the platform, volumes are sent to Sleipner A for further processing, with the gas exported to markets in Europe through the Gassled pipeline system.

The liquids head to Kårstø on Norway’s west coast for further processing and export.

The development makes use of existing risers and should enable gradual expansion and tie-ins of new discoveries in the area. It should also extend production from the Gina Krog platform by seven years to 2036.

Total costs are estimated at NOK 4.5 billion ($480 million).

Linda Kåda Høiland, svp for late-life fields in Equinor, and the newly appointed vp for Statfjord in Exploration & Production Norway, said: "The project has given us important learnings on how to develop marginal discoveries quickly and profitably.

“Such subsea developments will be important for maintaining production and value creation from the Norwegian shelf in the future.

“Early collaboration, efficient decision-making processes and standardized solutions have been crucial to realizing Eirin in a short time. From the establishment of the project to the start of production, we have only spent three years," says Høiland.

The Eirin is 250 km west of Stavanger in 120 m of water, with a reservoir at a depth of around 4,000 m. Equinor operates the surrounding license with a 58.7% interest, in partnership with ORLEN Upstream Norway (41.3%).

Aker Solutions awarded FEED for Atlantis tieback