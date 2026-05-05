OTC 2026: Baker Hughes, Strohm to develop hybrid flexible pipe for ultradeepwater flowlines and risers

The partners are developing a lightweight hybrid flexible pipe designed for flowline and riser applications in water depths beyond 3,000 m, with commercial availability targeted from 2028.
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May 5, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy Strohm
Strohm's TCP

Strohm's TCP is spoolable in long lengths and can be delivered on reels.

Baker Hughes and thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) manufacturer Strohm have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop and qualify a hybrid flexible pipe (HFP) for ultradeepwater flowline and riser applications.

The HFP concept combines elements of conventional flexible pipe with TCP technology.

In the proposed design, TCP replaces the traditional carcass, liner and pressure armour, while retaining tension armour, end fittings and the outer protective layers associated with conventional flexible systems. The configuration is intended to deliver the tensile capacity required for ultradeepwater installations while reducing overall weight and improving corrosion resistance.

According to the companies, the hybrid pipe is expected to be about 50% lighter than conventional flexible pipe. Even in water depths exceeding 3,000 m, the total suspended weight would be roughly 40% lower than that of conventional systems deployed in shallower waters. The reduced weight could expand the range of installation vessels capable of handling ultradeepwater projects at a time when high‑tension installation vessels are in limited supply.

The HFP is currently under development, with qualification pipe sections being manufactured for testing.

Baker Hughes and Strohm said the integrated system is expected to reach commercial availability from 2028 onward, targeting ultradeepwater developments where operators are seeking lower-risk and potentially lower-cost subsea infrastructure solutions.

Offshore is an official media partner of OTC 2026. Strohm is exhibiting at booth 1527 in the Netherlands Pavillion.

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About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

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With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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