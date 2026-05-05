OTC 2026: Baker Hughes, Strohm to develop hybrid flexible pipe for ultradeepwater flowlines and risers

Baker Hughes and thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) manufacturer Strohm have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop and qualify a hybrid flexible pipe (HFP) for ultradeepwater flowline and riser applications.

The HFP concept combines elements of conventional flexible pipe with TCP technology.

In the proposed design, TCP replaces the traditional carcass, liner and pressure armour, while retaining tension armour, end fittings and the outer protective layers associated with conventional flexible systems. The configuration is intended to deliver the tensile capacity required for ultradeepwater installations while reducing overall weight and improving corrosion resistance.

According to the companies, the hybrid pipe is expected to be about 50% lighter than conventional flexible pipe. Even in water depths exceeding 3,000 m, the total suspended weight would be roughly 40% lower than that of conventional systems deployed in shallower waters. The reduced weight could expand the range of installation vessels capable of handling ultradeepwater projects at a time when high‑tension installation vessels are in limited supply.

The HFP is currently under development, with qualification pipe sections being manufactured for testing.

Baker Hughes and Strohm said the integrated system is expected to reach commercial availability from 2028 onward, targeting ultradeepwater developments where operators are seeking lower-risk and potentially lower-cost subsea infrastructure solutions.