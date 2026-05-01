ExxonMobil contracts the Subsea Integration Alliance for Likembe subsea tieback offshore Angola

ExxonMobil has awarded the Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA) an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract for a subsea tieback for the Redevelopment 2.0 Likembe project in Block 15 offshore Angola.

Subsea7 will perform project management and engineering from its offices in Paris, Luanda, Lisbon and Sutton.

SLB OneSubsea will execute the umbilical scope from its base in Moss, Norway, supported by project management and engineering teams in Houston.

Subsea7 reported the contract as worth between $150 million and $300 million.