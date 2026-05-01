ExxonMobil contracts the Subsea Integration Alliance for Likembe subsea tieback offshore Angola

The Redevelopment 2.0 Likembe Project in Block 15 is located offshore Angola.
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May 1, 2026
Courtesy Subsea7
Subsea7 secures EPCI contract offshore Angola

Subsea7 has secured an award of an EPCI contract by ExxonMobil to SIA for a subsea tieback associated with the Redevelopment 2.0 Likembe Project offshore Angola.

ExxonMobil has awarded the Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA) an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract for a subsea tieback for the Redevelopment 2.0 Likembe project in Block 15 offshore Angola.

Subsea7 will perform project management and engineering from its offices in Paris, Luanda, Lisbon and Sutton.

SLB OneSubsea will execute the umbilical scope from its base in Moss, Norway, supported by project management and engineering teams in Houston.

Subsea7 reported the contract as worth between $150 million and $300 million.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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