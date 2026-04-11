PETRONAS Suriname and SIA collaborate on offshore frontier basin developments

Earlier this week, PETRONAS Suriname and the Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA) between Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea entered an agreement concerning a collaboration on field developments in frontier basins offshore Suriname.

This will involve early engagement and integrated execution to reduce the complexity of procurement processes and overall development costs, leading to improved certainty over delivery of project timelines.

SIA will work on pre-FEED, FEED, and engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning solutions for prospective projects, with Subsea7 focused on the SURF and SLB OneSubsea on the subsea production systems.