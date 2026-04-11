PETRONAS Suriname and SIA collaborate on offshore frontier basin developments

PETRONAS Suriname has partnered with the Subsea Integration Alliance to streamline offshore field development in Suriname's frontier basins, focusing on early engagement and integrated execution to reduce costs and improve project timelines.
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April 11, 2026
Courtesy Subsea7
Seven Seas vessel

The work scope includes subsea umbilical, riser and flowlines (SURF) from Subsea7, and subsea production systems from SLB OneSubsea.

Earlier this week, PETRONAS Suriname and the Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA) between Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea entered an agreement concerning a collaboration on field developments in frontier basins offshore Suriname.

This will involve early engagement and integrated execution to reduce the complexity of procurement processes and overall development costs, leading to improved certainty over delivery of project timelines.

SIA will work on pre-FEED, FEED, and engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning solutions for prospective projects, with Subsea7 focused on the SURF and SLB OneSubsea on the subsea production systems.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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