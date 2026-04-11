Subsea7 supplying subsea facilities for Petrobras’ Sépia 2 project offshore Brazil

The presalt expansion scope includes umbilicals, risers, flowlines and a gas export line.
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April 11, 2026
Courtesy Subsea7
Seven Oceans vessel

Subsea7 has inked a SURF contract worth more than $1.25 billion from Petrobras.

Petrobras has awarded Subsea7 a subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) contract for the Sépia 2 Field development in the presalt Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

This represents one of the country’s largest presalt expansion phases, Subsea7 reported, located in 2,170 m of water and 280 km southeast of Rio de Janeiro.

The contract scope covers engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of SURF for 17 wells, including two wells from the Sépia 1 project, plus one gas export line with 18 risers.

Project management and engineering are underway at Subsea7’s offices in Rio de Janeiro, Paris and Sutton, with offshore operations to follow from 2029 onward. 

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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