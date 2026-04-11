Subsea7 supplying subsea facilities for Petrobras’ Sépia 2 project offshore Brazil

Petrobras has awarded Subsea7 a subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) contract for the Sépia 2 Field development in the presalt Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

This represents one of the country’s largest presalt expansion phases, Subsea7 reported, located in 2,170 m of water and 280 km southeast of Rio de Janeiro.

The contract scope covers engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of SURF for 17 wells, including two wells from the Sépia 1 project, plus one gas export line with 18 risers.

Project management and engineering are underway at Subsea7’s offices in Rio de Janeiro, Paris and Sutton, with offshore operations to follow from 2029 onward.