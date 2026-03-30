Serica Energy assumes control of Shetland area pipeline system, gas plant

Serica Energy has completed its acquisition from TotalEnergies of a 40% operated interest in the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) and associated infrastructure west of Shetland as well as operated license interests in four near-field exploration blocks.

Although the current net production is only just above 5,000 boe/d, Serica sees potential for growth vie tie-ins to the GLA subsea pipeline of the Glendronach discovery, potential wells on the Tormore Field, and future third-party development opportunities at the Shetland Gas Plant.

In the central UK North Sea, Serica has renamed the previously produced Kyle oil field in license P2616 as Kyla. The location is 20 km southeast of the Triton FPSO, according to Serica's latest quarterly report.

Kyle had been shut-in since 2020 due to decommissioning of the host Banff FPSO.

Serica sees potential to develop a further 10.2 MMboe via a single horizontal well tied back to Triton via the Bittern subsea facilities.

At the Bruce Field in the northern UK North Sea, no new wells have been drilled since 2012, when bp was the operator. Serica has identified three promising infill drilling locations on the western side of the field, could be swiftly tied back to the Bruce subsea and platform facilities.

It is currently on the lookout for a rig and aims to start drilling in 2027.