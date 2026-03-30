Serica Energy assumes control of Shetland area pipeline system, gas plant

The company sees opportunities to increase production in the area through subsea tiebacks, both operated and via third-party field developments.
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March 30, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy Serica Energy's 2020 Environmental Statement
Bruce facilities on the UKCS

The Bruce facilities are located on the UKCS 148 km east of Shetland and about 18 km west of the Norwegian median line in water depths of about 122 m.

Serica Energy has completed its acquisition from TotalEnergies of a 40% operated interest in the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) and associated infrastructure west of Shetland as well as operated license interests in four near-field exploration blocks.

Although the current net production is only just above 5,000 boe/d, Serica sees potential for growth vie tie-ins to the GLA subsea pipeline of the Glendronach discovery, potential wells on the Tormore Field, and future third-party development opportunities at the Shetland Gas Plant.

In the central UK North Sea, Serica has renamed the previously produced Kyle oil field in license P2616 as Kyla. The location is 20 km southeast of the Triton FPSO, according to Serica's latest quarterly report.

Kyle had been shut-in since 2020 due to decommissioning of the host Banff FPSO.

Serica sees potential to develop a further 10.2 MMboe via a single horizontal well tied back to Triton via the Bittern subsea facilities.

At the Bruce Field in the northern UK North Sea, no new wells have been drilled since 2012, when bp was the operator. Serica has identified three promising infill drilling locations on the western side of the field, could be swiftly tied back to the Bruce subsea and platform facilities. 

It is currently on the lookout for a rig and aims to start drilling in 2027.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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