MDL, DOF collaborate on flexible/cable lay programs offshore West Africa

Maritime Developments Ltd. (MDL) supplied different equipment spreads for the back-to-back deepwater/shallow-water projects offshore Angola and Congo.
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March 26, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy MDL
MDL supports DOF on back-to-back SURF projects offshore West Africa

MDL has supported DOF on back-to-back SURF projects in two West African countries.

Maritime Developments Ltd. (MDL) is supporting DOF with two subsea projects offshore West Africa.

Courtesy MDL
MDL horizontal lay systems and reel drive system

The follow-on shallow-water scope in Congo covered the installation of flexible lines and composite submarine cables from 16 reels. The MDL Generation 3 RDS and 4-track tensioner were deployed alongside HLS-200.

The first project involves installation of a 10-inch water injection flexible jumper in 1,700 m of water offshore Angola, and MDL provided its Generation 3 reel drive system (RDS), the HLS-400 horizontal lay system (HLS), a four-track tensioner, and a 55-mt A&R winch and wire package.

DOF’s Skandi performed the installation and was equipped with a modified MDL deepwater equipment lay spread.

Next up was a shallow-water installation offshore Congo of flexible lines and composite submarine cables from 16 reels.

For this task, MDL deployed a Generation 3 RDS and four-track tensioner and an HLS-200 package, which it claims freed up more on deck to accommodate the larger number of reels and products required.

MDL’s Winches & Lifting Solutions division supplied an 55-mt winch and two 15-mt tugger winches. 

“While the two projects shared core elements of the flexlay spread, the handling requirements differed between the deepwater Angola installation and the shallow-water Congo scope," Scott Manson, the company’s project manager, said. “Being able to deploy alternative horizontal lay system configurations, while maintaining continuity in the wider spread and vessel selection, allowed us to adapt efficiently between projects—evident in completing the second scope ahead of schedule.”

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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