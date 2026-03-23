SLB OneSubsea supporting deepwater Kaiping 18-1 project offshore China

CNOOC has awarded the SLB OneSubsea joint venture a multi-well, integrated EPC contract for the deepwater Kaiping 18-1 field development in the South China Sea.

The work scope covers delivery of subsea production systems for 20 wells.

SLB OneSubsea will provide its standardized subsea production technology, featuring dual electric submersible pumps, gas lift and gas injection horizontal trees, manifolds, connectors, and control systems, and installation/commissioning support.

The standardized, simplified subsea architecture, SLB says, is designed to reduce system complexity, improve operational efficiency and support future field expansion developments.

The integrated delivery model, it adds, helps shorten installation schedules and minimize offshore vessel requirements.

For the execution, the joint venture will collaborate with regional partners to support in-country manufacture and the local supply-chain, leading to continuity for future subsea developments.