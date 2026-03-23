SLB OneSubsea supporting deepwater Kaiping 18-1 project offshore China

The integrated subsea production systems and the emphasis on local manufacture should help operator CNOOC reduce project costs and complexity, says SLB.
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March 23, 2026
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Offshore operations in the South China Sea

CNOOC has awarded SLB OneSubsea a multi-well EPC contract to deliver integrated subsea production systems for the Kaiping 18-1 field in the South China Sea.

CNOOC has awarded the SLB OneSubsea joint venture a multi-well, integrated EPC contract for the deepwater Kaiping 18-1 field development in the South China Sea.

The work scope covers delivery of subsea production systems for 20 wells.

SLB OneSubsea will provide its standardized subsea production technology, featuring dual electric submersible pumps, gas lift and gas injection horizontal trees, manifolds, connectors, and control systems, and installation/commissioning support.

The standardized, simplified subsea architecture, SLB says, is designed to reduce system complexity, improve operational efficiency and support future field expansion developments.

The integrated delivery model, it adds, helps shorten installation schedules and minimize offshore vessel requirements.

For the execution, the joint venture will collaborate with regional partners to support in-country manufacture and the local supply-chain, leading to continuity for future subsea developments.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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