Subsea Katlan schedule unaltered despite Middle East conflict

Energean continues to target first gas from the Katlan subsea development in the eastern Mediterranean Sea offshore Israel, despite the current suspension of the host FPSO Energean Power at the Karish Field due to hostilities in the region.

In Energean's latest quarterly update, it says all main contracts have been signed, including for the rig drilling the Athena and Zeus development wells.

As of end-February, subsea engineering, procurement and manufacturing was about 50% complete, while construction of the new FPSO topside Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) was 55% completed.

In-country offshore execution preparations have finished, including the project’s logistic base at Haifa.

Elsewhere in the Mediterranean region, Energean is in talks with the Egyptian authorities to merge its three production concessions in the West Nile Delta (Abu Qir, NEA and NI) into a single concession.

This should result in improved commercial and fiscal conditions, enabling new development and exploration opportunities, and extending the economic life of the fields. The company aims to agree terms around the middle of this year, followed by parliamentary ratification.

At the non-operated Scott Field in the UK central North Sea (Energean 10%), one new infill well went onstream last year. Another, spudded in fourth-quarter 2025, should go online later this year, with further infill drilling expected.