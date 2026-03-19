Subsea Katlan schedule unaltered despite Middle East conflict

Construction activity has progressed for the multi-field tieback to the Karish gas FPSO, where operations were recently suspended at the request of Israel’s government.
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March 19, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy Energean
Energean Power FPSO

Production will be tied back to the Energean Power FPSO, with initial gas production to be delivered to contracted Israeli clients.  

Energean continues to target first gas from the Katlan subsea development in the eastern Mediterranean Sea offshore Israel, despite the current suspension of the host FPSO Energean Power at the Karish Field due to hostilities in the region.

In Energean's latest quarterly update, it says all main contracts have been signed, including for the rig drilling the Athena and Zeus development wells.

As of end-February, subsea engineering, procurement and manufacturing was about 50% complete, while construction of the new FPSO topside Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) was 55% completed.

In-country offshore execution preparations have finished, including the project’s logistic base at Haifa.

Elsewhere in the Mediterranean region, Energean is in talks with the Egyptian authorities to merge its three production concessions in the West Nile Delta (Abu Qir, NEA and NI) into a single concession. 

This should result in improved commercial and fiscal conditions, enabling new development and exploration opportunities, and extending the economic life of the fields. The company aims to agree terms around the middle of this year, followed by parliamentary ratification.

At the non-operated Scott Field in the UK central North Sea (Energean 10%), one new infill well went onstream last year. Another, spudded in fourth-quarter 2025, should go online later this year, with further infill drilling expected.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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