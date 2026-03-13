OneSubsea providing deepwater production system for latest-phase Kikeh project offshore Malaysia

The OneSubsea joint venture has also agreed to terms to acquire Envirex Group.
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March 13, 2026
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Courtesy SLB OneSubsea
SLB OneSubsea Secures EPC Contract for Deepwater Project Offshore Malaysia

The OneSubsea joint venture has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by PTTEP Sabah Oil Ltd. 

PTTEP Sabah Oil has awarded the OneSubsea joint venture an EPIC contract for the deepwater Kikeh Phase 2 3B development offshore Malisa.

SLB One Subsea will deliver the subsea production system, comprising three subsea trees, a manifold, subsea distribution unit and integrated control systems, and project management/associated services.

Execution will continue through 2027, supported by the group’s manufacturing and services sites in Malaysia.

Murphy Oil, which discovered the field in 2002, started production five years later via the first subsea tree manufactured by SLB in Malaysia that was deployed. PTTEP took over as operator in 2019.

Production is in water depths of 1,300-1,400 m.

OneSubsea to acquire Envirex Group

OneSubsea has also agreed to acquire the subsea business of Norway-based Envirex Group. The two parties had already been developing on technology solutions for more than a decade.

Envirex’s services include controls for subsea production, workover and intervention systems.

"This agreement represents a natural next step in a collaboration that has developed over more than a decade,” said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea. “Once completed, the transaction would strengthen our technology portfolio and enhance the value we deliver to our customers."

The transaction should close by mid-year, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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