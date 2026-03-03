Subsea Tieback 2026: Sonardyne releases subsea monitoring system

Sonardyne has released Observer, its new subsea monitoring system designed to provide real-time integrity data for offshore infrastructure.

The system integrates high- and low‑frequency motion and position monitoring with onboard analytics and wireless communications to deliver continuous insight into pipeline, riser, mooring, umbilical and wellhead behavior.

The company says Observer is built for long-duration deployments—up to 10 years at 3,000 m—and can be installed by ROV. It also interfaces with third‑party sensors and allows on-demand data offloading via Sonardyne’s acoustic communications.

According to the company, the system is intended to help operators identify issues such as vortex-induced vibration and thermal expansion earlier, reducing intervention needs and improving asset life management.

Sonardyne debuted Observer at the Subsea Tieback Forum & Exhibition in New Orleans today.