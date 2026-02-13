Aquaterra Energy supporting subsea well abandonments offshore Spain

The semisubmersible-hosted campaign involves running the company’s intervention riser system package on 11 wells.
Related To: 
Feb. 13, 2026
Courtesy Aquaterra Energy
Aquaterra Energy secures multi-well intervention and abandonment contract offshore Spain

Aquaterra Energy will provide subsea intervention and abandonment services for 11 wells offshore Spain over a multi-year period.

The campaign, awarded by an unnamed client, will take place from a semisubmersible vessel.

Aquaterra will deploy a 7 3/8-inch ID, 5,000 psi-rated intervention riser system, proprietary AQC-CW connectors, and other interface equipment for the subsea abandonment operations.

The riser system will integrate with the client’s own subsea pressure control equipment.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy DeepOcean
DeepOcean pipeline inspection
This annual report provides an in-depth analysis of the offshore subsea sector, highlighting market outlooks, technological advancements and key industry projects shaping 2026...
Feb. 11, 2026
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production
Opinion: Oil and gas/vessel marine casualty regulatory enforcement is changing