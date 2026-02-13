Aquaterra Energy supporting subsea well abandonments offshore Spain

Aquaterra Energy will provide subsea intervention and abandonment services for 11 wells offshore Spain over a multi-year period.

The campaign, awarded by an unnamed client, will take place from a semisubmersible vessel.

Aquaterra will deploy a 7 3/8-inch ID, 5,000 psi-rated intervention riser system, proprietary AQC-CW connectors, and other interface equipment for the subsea abandonment operations.

The riser system will integrate with the client’s own subsea pressure control equipment.