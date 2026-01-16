EnerMech wins Saipem contract for Whiptail subsea pre‑commissioning offshore Guyana

EnerMech has secured a subsea pre‑commissioning contract from Saipem for ExxonMobil’s Whiptail development in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, marking the company’s fifth pre‑commissioning scope in the region.

The work includes flooding, cleaning and hydrotesting of subsea risers and flowlines, umbilical monitoring during load‑out, transit and installation, and dynamic umbilical testing from the project’s FPSO.

EnerMech has also had involvement in the Liza Phase 2, Payara, Yellowtail and Uaru developments offshore Guyana. To support continued regional growth, the company is establishing a new Georgetown facility and expanding its equipment fleet by adding remote flooding units and subsea test pumps to enable faster local mobilization and future project delivery.