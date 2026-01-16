EnerMech wins Saipem contract for Whiptail subsea pre‑commissioning offshore Guyana

The work scope includes riser and flowline testing, umbilical monitoring and FPSO‑based commissioning for ExxonMobil’s Whiptail development.
Related To: 
Jan. 16, 2026
Courtesy EnerMech
Whiptail subsea pre-commissioning project offshore Guyana

EnerMech has inked a subsea pre-commissioning services contract with Saipem for the Whiptail development, located about 200 miles offshore Guyana in the Stabroek Block operated by ExxonMobil Guyana.

EnerMech has secured a subsea pre‑commissioning contract from Saipem for ExxonMobil’s Whiptail development in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, marking the company’s fifth pre‑commissioning scope in the region.

The work includes flooding, cleaning and hydrotesting of subsea risers and flowlines, umbilical monitoring during load‑out, transit and installation, and dynamic umbilical testing from the project’s FPSO.

EnerMech has also had involvement in the Liza Phase 2, Payara, Yellowtail and Uaru developments offshore Guyana. To support continued regional growth, the company is establishing a new Georgetown facility and expanding its equipment fleet by adding remote flooding units and subsea test pumps to enable faster local mobilization and future project delivery.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Importance of FSRUs for a dynamic LNG market
Deepest US Gulf well to date and frontier Libya carbonates test among Westwood’s latest high-impact drilling line-up