Ocean Installer providing subsea supports and installation of Mikkel flow conditioning unit offshore mid-Norway

Equinor has commissioned the system to improve gas throughout from the field to the Åsgård subsea compression system.
Jan. 8, 2026
Courtesy Ocean Installer
Equinor has awarded Ocean Installer an EPCI contract

Equinor has awarded Ocean Installer an EPCI contract for brownfield work at the offshire Mikkel Field.

In mid-December, Equinor handed Ocean Installer an EPCI brownfield contract for the Mikkel gas-condensate field in the Norwegian Sea.

The work scope includes detailed design of rock foundation carpets, fabrication and installation of rigid spools, and installation of a Flow Condition Unit (FCU) at Mikkel, a producing field that is tied back to the Åsgård complex subsea compression system.

“We expect these types of projects to become increasingly important in the North Sea going forward given our clients focus on enhancing production using existing facilities.”

—Kevin Murphy, CEO, Ocean Installer 

Ocean Installer will construct the spools using material left over from previous projects to help costs and speed up lead times. Offshore activities are due to start in 2027.

The new spools will be fabricated using surplus material from previous projects, reducing costs and environmental footprint and accelerating lead time.

Equinor has commissioned the FCU to enable production from Mikkel at a reduced minimum flow rate. The system will dampen and accumulate liquid surges transported with the gas flow stream.

It will dose liquid back into the gas flow stream at a more stable rate, according to the liquid handling capacity of the Åsgard subsea compression station.

Oct. 27, 2025
