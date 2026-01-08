Ocean Installer providing subsea supports and installation of Mikkel flow conditioning unit offshore mid-Norway

In mid-December, Equinor handed Ocean Installer an EPCI brownfield contract for the Mikkel gas-condensate field in the Norwegian Sea.

The work scope includes detailed design of rock foundation carpets, fabrication and installation of rigid spools, and installation of a Flow Condition Unit (FCU) at Mikkel, a producing field that is tied back to the Åsgård complex subsea compression system.

“We expect these types of projects to become increasingly important in the North Sea going forward given our clients focus on enhancing production using existing facilities.” —Kevin Murphy, CEO, Ocean Installer

Ocean Installer will construct the spools using material left over from previous projects to help costs and speed up lead times. Offshore activities are due to start in 2027.

Equinor has commissioned the FCU to enable production from Mikkel at a reduced minimum flow rate. The system will dampen and accumulate liquid surges transported with the gas flow stream.

It will dose liquid back into the gas flow stream at a more stable rate, according to the liquid handling capacity of the Åsgard subsea compression station.