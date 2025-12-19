Subsea7 managing SURF component of North Sea PPF project for ConocoPhillips

Subsea7, which previously completed the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the planned subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), expects to begin the installation campaign in 2027.
Dec. 19, 2025
Courtesy Subsea7
Subsea7 vessel

Subsea7 has secured a contract, valued between between $300 million and $500 million, from ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS for the PPF development offshore Norway.

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia has awarded Subsea7 an EPCI contract for the previously produced fields (PPF) development in the Ekofisk Area of the Norwegian North Sea.

Subsea7’s scope, which covers the subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), follows a FEED exercise by the company earlier this year that helped finalize the technical definition of the development. 

Engineering and project management is underway in Norway, with the main offshore campaigns due to take place during 2027 and 2028.

The three PPF fields, previously produced then shut down in the late 1990s, are 290 km southwest of Stavanger. They will be connected via the new subsea facilities to the existing Ekofisk complex.

Equinor has awarded Subsea7 an extension to an existing frame agreement for inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services, first awarded in 2018.

The Seven Viking will now perform IMR tasks to support subsea operations for Equinor’s oil and gas wells across the Norwegian shelf through the end of 2027.

Project management and engineering will continue from Subsea7’s office in Stavanger.

Earlier this week, ConocoPhillips Skandinavia and its partners in licenses PL018B/F and PL044/D in the Norwegian North Sea reached a final investment decision (FID) on their PPF project in the Greater Ekofisk Area.

Feb. 19, 2025

