Subsea surge: New contracts and milestones shape offshore project pipeline

The global subsea market continues to accelerate with a wave of new awards and operational updates across key offshore regions.

Key highlights:

Ocean Installer is set to manage SURF for Vår Energi’s fast-track Balder Next development in the Norwegian North Sea, adding six new wells and laying groundwork for future tiebacks.

bp has tapped DOF Group for subsea support in the North Sea.

TechnipFMC will deliver its Subsea 2.0 systems for Eni’s Maha tieback offshore Indonesia.

Subsea7 reports significant vessel activity across Europe.

DeepOcean secured two major subsea construction contracts, reinforcing its position in UK and Norwegian waters.

Ocean Installer to manage SURF for next Balder phase

Ocean Installer will perform project management and engineering of the flexible pipelines and risers for Vår Energi’s fast-track Balder Next – New Wells development in the central Norwegian North Sea.

This will add six new subsea wells and also prepare the infrastructure needed for further tiebacks in the future.

As part of Vår Energi’s Subsea Partnership, Ocean Installer is responsible for the SURF component, and OneSubsea will supply the subsea production system. The remaining scope of the project is subject to FID by the license partners.

Front-end engineering and procurement activities have begun with manufacture of flexible products due to start shortly. Offshore operations will take place in 2027 and 2028.

Ocean Installer has been collaborating with Vår Energi in the Balder area since 2019.

DOF vessel will support bp’s subsea activities

bp has awarded DOF Group a firm three-year contract, with extension options, to provide subsea services for its North Sea operations.

DOF will deploy a subsea support vessel to assist subsea construction, inspection, repair and maintenance operations, due to start in first-quarter 2026.