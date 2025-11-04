ADIPEC 2025: New Oceaneering subsea technology supports life‑extension planning

At ADIPEC 2025, Oceaneering International has released Vision Subsea, a new module within its cloud‑based Vision 3D data visualization software platform developed by GDi, an Oceaneering company.

The module presents engineering-grade point cloud data generated during ROV operations, which is designed to offer engineers a measurable, contextual view of subsea asset integrity to better enable identification of anomaly location, dimensional checks and intervention planning.

The module addresses common integrity challenges from fragmented drawings and reports to video lacking spatial context, by consolidating inspection evidence into a single, measurable digital record. Delivered as a cloud application, it supports collaboration across integrity, inspection and planning teams, and reduces the need for repeat mobilizations, the company said.

Vision Subsea builds on GDI’s established Vision platform, performing remote visual inspection in subsea environments using point‑cloud data and photographic images.

“By combining inspection methodology with advanced visualization, we help clients close the gap between data collection and actionable insight. The approach supports life‑extension planning and reduces the need for repeat campaigns.” —GDi Director Karl Green

Oceaneering is exhibiting at Arab Development Pavilion 5240, Halls 5 & 6, at the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference this week in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In addition, Alan Anderson, subsea robotics product manager, will be presenting "Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Role of Robotics and Drones in Subsea Operations" at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Knowledge Sharing ePoster - Station 6.

*Offshore is a media partner of ADIPEC 2025.