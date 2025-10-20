Forum Energy Technologies supplying two upgraded ROVs for operations offshore Nigeria

The two XLX EVO III vehicles will be equipped with larger thrusters and buoyancy to support a 350-kg payload for client Marine Platforms.
Oct. 20, 2025
Courtesy FET
XLX EVO III work class ROVs

FET’s Subsea team will deliver two XLX EVO III work class ROVs to Nigerian oil & gas firm Marine Platforms Ltd. 

Nigerian company Marine Platforms has contracted Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) to provide two XLX EVO III ROVs.

The 4,000-m depth rated vehicles will be fitted with larger thrusters for increased through-water performance and an improved buoyancy package, to support a 350-kg payload.

In addition, a new CNC-machined bolted frame should in each case provide an improved layout for maintenance access and tooling, FET said. The through-frame-lift should rise to 4,000 kg, over 30% more than FET’s EVO II ROV.

Other features include updated pilot chairs and consoles as well as new control software, ICE Unity, providing remote operations and 24-hour support.

The company will construct both vehicles at its Kirkbymoorside facility in northern England, with delivery scheduled for next May.

