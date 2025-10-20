Forum Energy Technologies supplying two upgraded ROVs for operations offshore Nigeria

Nigerian company Marine Platforms has contracted Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) to provide two XLX EVO III ROVs.

The 4,000-m depth rated vehicles will be fitted with larger thrusters for increased through-water performance and an improved buoyancy package, to support a 350-kg payload.

In addition, a new CNC-machined bolted frame should in each case provide an improved layout for maintenance access and tooling, FET said. The through-frame-lift should rise to 4,000 kg, over 30% more than FET’s EVO II ROV.

Other features include updated pilot chairs and consoles as well as new control software, ICE Unity, providing remote operations and 24-hour support.

The company will construct both vehicles at its Kirkbymoorside facility in northern England, with delivery scheduled for next May.