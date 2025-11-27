TotalEnergies removing gas import FSRU from northern France

TotalEnergies says that it will demobilize its LNG floating storage and regasification (FSRU) terminal from its moorings outside the port of Le Havre in northern France.

Following the drop-off in gas imports from Russia in 2022 caused by its war with Ukraine, the French authorities had asked the company to provide alternative LNG supplies to sustain domestic needs.

Thus the Cape Ann FSRU vessel, chartered from Höegh LNG, served as France's first floating LNG terminal to bolster energy security during the 2022-2023 gas crisis.