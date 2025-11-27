TotalEnergies removing gas import FSRU from northern France

Gas supply conditions in France have stabilized; company says terminal is no longer needed.
Nov. 27, 2025
TotalEnergies says that it will demobilize its LNG floating storage and regasification (FSRU) terminal from its moorings outside the port of Le Havre in northern France.

Following the drop-off in gas imports from Russia in 2022 caused by its war with Ukraine, the French authorities had asked the company to provide alternative LNG supplies to sustain domestic needs.

Thus the Cape Ann FSRU vessel, chartered from Höegh LNG, served as France's first floating LNG terminal to bolster energy security during the 2022-2023 gas crisis.

TotalEnergies said it had installed the FSRU in Le Havre at its own expense and without any government subsidies. Since 2022, the terminal has been serving as a safety net that could supply additional gas import capacity in the event of harsh winter weather, or worsening geopolitical tensions. 

Gas supply conditions in France and Europe have since stabilized, and the terminal is no longer necessary, the company added. The Rouen Administrative Court had confirmed its lack of use in its decision of October 16, 2025.

 

 

