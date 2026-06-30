Eldorado completes acquisition of Vantage Drilling

The companies expect to gain increased access to NOC and IOC markets while addressing a broader range of customer requirements.
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June 30, 2026
2 min read
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Why this news matters:

  • The merger reflects the broader industry trend toward consolidation as drilling contractors seek greater scale, diversification and competitiveness.
  • The deal comes as demand for high-specification deepwater rigs remains strong, particularly among NOCs and IOCs pursuing offshore developments.
  • Further consolidation is likely as contractors position themselves to secure larger contracts and navigate future market cycles.

 

Courtesy Vantage Drilling
Eldorado completes acquisition of Vantage Drilling

Eldorado Drilling and Vantage Drilling have announced the completion of Eldorado’s acquisition of Vantage by merger, pursuant to which an indirect subsidiary of Eldorado merged with and into Vantage.

The combination brings together Eldorado’s Atlantic Zonda (a seventh-generation ultradeepwater drillship owned by Eldorado Drilling), with Vantage’s asset base and track record in managing high‑specification drilling assets under long‑term operating and management arrangements.

Vantage is said to bring a global footprint, a history of operating high‑specification deepwater and jackup assets, supporting a more balanced opportunity set and revenue diversification for the combined platform.

Together, the companies expect to leverage Vantage’s experience serving national oil companies and international operators to address a broader range of customer requirements while maintaining high HSE and operational standards.

Broader market context

This deal is the latest example of ongoing consolidation in the offshore drilling sector, driven by the need for scale, geographic diversification, and stronger bargaining power amid rising demand for high-specification rigs.

With strong oil prices and renewed exploration activity, operators (especially NOCs and IOCs) are favoring contractors that can offer larger, more reliable fleets and proven management expertise.

Eldorado, a relatively new Norwegian-backed player focused on modern ultradeepwater assets, gains immediate operational depth and a broader customer base from Vantage’s established track record.

Meanwhile, Vantage benefits from Eldorado’s high-end rig (the Atlantic Zonda, currently on contract in Brazil) and potential synergies.The transaction mirrors wider industry trends seen in recent years — including Noble Corp.’s acquisitions of Maersk Drilling and Diamond Offshore, Seadrill’s purchase of Aquadrill, and other fleet-building moves.

These mergers are helping contractors weather cyclical downturns, secure bigger contracts, and compete more effectively in a market where premium rigs remain in tight supply. Further consolidation is expected as the sector matures.

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About the Author

Bruce Beaubouef
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Bruce Beaubouef

Managing Editor

Bruce Beaubouef is Managing Editor for Offshore magazine. In that capacity, he plans and oversees content for the magazine; writes features on technologies and trends for the magazine; writes news updates for the website; creates and moderates topical webinars; and creates videos that focus on offshore oil and gas and renewable energies. Beaubouef has been in the oil and gas trade media for 25 years, starting out as Editor of Hart’s Pipeline Digest in 1998. From there, he went on to serve as Associate Editor for Pipe Line and Gas Industry for Gulf Publishing for four years before rejoining Hart Publications as Editor of PipeLine and Gas Technology in 2003. He joined Offshore magazine as Managing Editor in 2010, at that time owned by PennWell Corp. Beaubouef earned his Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1997, and his dissertation was published in book form by Texas A&M University Press in September 2007 as The Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Energy Security and Oil Politics, 1975-2005.

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