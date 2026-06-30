Eldorado completes acquisition of Vantage Drilling

Eldorado Drilling and Vantage Drilling have announced the completion of Eldorado’s acquisition of Vantage by merger, pursuant to which an indirect subsidiary of Eldorado merged with and into Vantage.

The combination brings together Eldorado’s Atlantic Zonda (a seventh-generation ultradeepwater drillship owned by Eldorado Drilling), with Vantage’s asset base and track record in managing high‑specification drilling assets under long‑term operating and management arrangements.

Vantage is said to bring a global footprint, a history of operating high‑specification deepwater and jackup assets, supporting a more balanced opportunity set and revenue diversification for the combined platform.

Together, the companies expect to leverage Vantage’s experience serving national oil companies and international operators to address a broader range of customer requirements while maintaining high HSE and operational standards.

Broader market context

This deal is the latest example of ongoing consolidation in the offshore drilling sector, driven by the need for scale, geographic diversification, and stronger bargaining power amid rising demand for high-specification rigs.

With strong oil prices and renewed exploration activity, operators (especially NOCs and IOCs) are favoring contractors that can offer larger, more reliable fleets and proven management expertise.

Eldorado, a relatively new Norwegian-backed player focused on modern ultradeepwater assets, gains immediate operational depth and a broader customer base from Vantage’s established track record.

Meanwhile, Vantage benefits from Eldorado’s high-end rig (the Atlantic Zonda, currently on contract in Brazil) and potential synergies.The transaction mirrors wider industry trends seen in recent years — including Noble Corp.’s acquisitions of Maersk Drilling and Diamond Offshore, Seadrill’s purchase of Aquadrill, and other fleet-building moves.

These mergers are helping contractors weather cyclical downturns, secure bigger contracts, and compete more effectively in a market where premium rigs remain in tight supply. Further consolidation is expected as the sector matures.