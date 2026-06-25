ABL helps ONGC manage pre-monsoon rig moves

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), with support from ABL, has completed 44 jackup rig moves ahead of India’s monsoon season.

The 44 rig moves took place between March 15 and May 31, and covered a total distance of more than 5,500 nautical miles.

All the rigs were relocated to their designated locations.

In addition, ABL assisted 75 rig moves at ONGC fields offshore west coast India from September 2025 through May 2026, acting as tow master and marine warranty surveyor.

ONGC’s underwriters and their consultants asked the company to provide marine warranty services across the fleet of jackups and mobile offshore production units operating in Indian waters.

In the Middle East, ABL has supported over 750 rig move operations during the past 12 months offshore Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Egypt.