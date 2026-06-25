ABL helps ONGC manage pre-monsoon rig moves

From mid-March through May, ABL completed 44 jackup rig moves ahead of India’s monsoon season.
June 25, 2026
Add Us On Google
Courtesy ABL Group
ABL helps ONGC manage pre-monsoon rig moves

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), with support from ABL, has completed 44 jackup rig moves ahead of India’s monsoon season.

The 44 rig moves took place between March 15 and May 31, and covered a total distance of more than 5,500 nautical miles.

All the rigs were relocated to their designated locations.

In addition, ABL assisted 75 rig moves at ONGC fields offshore west coast India from September 2025 through May 2026, acting as tow master and marine warranty surveyor.

ONGC’s underwriters and their consultants asked the company to provide marine warranty services across the fleet of jackups and mobile offshore production units operating in Indian waters.

In the Middle East, ABL has supported over 750 rig move operations during the past 12 months offshore Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Egypt.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations