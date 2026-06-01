Eldorado Drilling to acquire Vantage Drilling in $258-million deal

Norwegian independent drilling contractor Eldorado Drilling AS has agreed to acquire Bermuda-based Vantage Drilling International Ltd. in a $257.6–258 million all-cash merger. The deal, announced on May 29, 2026, values Vantage shares at $19.00 per share in cash (excluding certain shares and dissenters’ rights).

Eldorado’s wholly owned subsidiary, created for the deal, will merge into Vantage, with Vantage surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eldorado while continuing to operate under its name.

The transaction is expected to close by July 31, 2026 (or in Q3 more broadly), subject to Vantage shareholder approval and customary conditions. Financing includes $125 million in equity support from Eldorado’s principal shareholder ($64.5 million in cash and $60.5 million via conversion of an existing note). Baker Botts advised Eldorado on the deal.

Strategic context

This combination pairs Eldorado’s modern, high-specification (seventh-generation) drillships with Vantage’s established operating expertise, fleet management capabilities, and market presence. It comes amid strong demand for high-spec offshore rigs in key markets. Prior to the deal, Vantage had a marketing agreement with Eldorado for one of its drillships (Dorado).

Vantage Drilling International is an international offshore contractor focused on ultra-deepwater drillships and jackups. Its owned fleet has included premium sixth-generation assets like the Platinum Explorer (drillship) and jackups such as Topaz Driller and Soehanah (with some rigs sold or in JVs, e.g., Tungsten Explorer in a JV with TotalEnergies). It also provides management/support services. The company trades on Euronext Growth Oslo and US OTC.

Eldorado Drilling is a newer Norwegian player backed by investors, focused on high-spec ultra-deepwater drillships (e.g., Zonda on contract in Brazil; it previously held Dorado/Draco assets, some later sold). The merger adds scale and operational strength to Eldorado’s newerbuild assets.

The broader consolidation wave

The offshore drilling and marine services sector has seen accelerated consolidation in recent years, driven by the need for scale, cost synergies, fleet optimization, and stronger positioning in a recovering market favoring high-spec assets amid multi-year demand tailwinds for ultra-deepwater and support services.

Key recent examples include:

Transocean’s ~$5.8 billion all-stock acquisition of Valaris (announced February 2026): This creates one of the world’s largest offshore drilling contractors with a combined fleet of ~73 rigs (including 33 ultra-deepwater drillships, 9 semisubmersibles, and 31 jackups) and roughly $10 billion in backlog. The deal targets over $200 million in annual cost synergies and is expected to close in the second half of 2026. It significantly consolidates high-spec floater capacity and leaves fewer major independent players.

Noble Corporation’s acquisition of Diamond Offshore Drilling (announced June 2024, closed September 2024): Noble acquired Diamond in a stock-plus-cash deal (~$1.6–2.2 billion enterprise value). This created one of the largest fleets of 7th-generation dual-BOP drillships, expanded Noble’s overall rig count to 41 (28 floaters and 13 jackups), and added substantial backlog. Noble had previously merged with Maersk Drilling in 2022, further building its scale.

Helix Energy Solutions and Hornbeck Offshore Services merger (announced April 2026): An all-stock combination creating a premier integrated deepwater offshore services company focused on vessels, subsea robotics, and life-of-field support. Hornbeck shareholders will own ~55% and Helix ~45% of the combined entity (to operate as Hornbeck Offshore Services, ticker HOS). The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026 and targets $75 million+ in annual synergies. It pairs Hornbeck’s support vessel fleet with Helix’s well intervention and subsea capabilities.

Other notable activity includes smaller/jackup-focused deals (e.g., ADES International’s acquisition of Shelf Drilling in late 2025) and ongoing fleet rationalization through sales or JVs. Analysts view this wave as creating a more disciplined market with improved pricing power, utilization, and access to capital for modern assets, especially as newbuild supply remains constrained.

The Eldorado-Vantage deal fits squarely into this trend: mid-tier players combining complementary strengths (modern rigs plus operational expertise) to compete in a consolidating landscape dominated by larger entities like the post-deal Transocean and Noble.