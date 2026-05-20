Two ADES jackup rigs get North Sea and Nigeria assignments

ADES Holding has secured contract extensions and new awards for its jackup rigs, totaling approximately $270 million.
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May 20, 2026
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Courtesy Shelf Drilling LinkedIn
Shelf Drilling Winner jackup rig

Shelf Drilling Winner secured a new long-term contract in the Dutch North Sea about nine months ago, representing Shelf Drilling’s first contract in the Dutch energy sector.

ADES Holding has secured additional work for two of its jackup rigs in the North Sea and Nigeria.

Tenaz Energy Netherlands has extended the existing contract for the Shelf Drilling Winner for operations in the Dutch North Sea, with the original one-year firm term converted to a three-year firm term.

The total potential value to ADES is about $221.93 million.

The second new award, from Belbop Nigeria, is a for the Main Pass IV jackup offshore Nigeria. The value of the firm term is $48.2 million.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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