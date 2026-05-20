Two ADES jackup rigs get North Sea and Nigeria assignments

ADES Holding has secured additional work for two of its jackup rigs in the North Sea and Nigeria.

Tenaz Energy Netherlands has extended the existing contract for the Shelf Drilling Winner for operations in the Dutch North Sea, with the original one-year firm term converted to a three-year firm term.

The total potential value to ADES is about $221.93 million.

The second new award, from Belbop Nigeria, is a for the Main Pass IV jackup offshore Nigeria. The value of the firm term is $48.2 million.