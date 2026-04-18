ADES gains contracts for four jackup drilling rigs offshore Nigeria

ADES Holding will provide three of its premium jackups for development drilling offshore Nigeria, under a three-year contract from West African Exploration & Production (WAEP), part of the Dangote Group.

The $729-million award includes a two-year optional extension, with operations set to start in the second half of 2026.

ADES will select the rigs from those in its fleet already operating in the region and others due to relocate to Nigeria later this year.

Local partner Valiant Offshore will provide in-country support for the campaign, including manpower supplies and logistical support.

ADES has also secured a one-year extension to an existing contract offshore Nigeria for the Shelf Drilling Scepter, which came with last year’s acquisition of Shelf Drilling. The current term expires in July.