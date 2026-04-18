ADES gains contracts for four jackup drilling rigs offshore Nigeria

Three of the rigs will work for WAEP. The fourth, Shelf Drilling Scepter, will continue work for an existing client.
April 18, 2026
ID 267529441 © Bomboman | Dreamstime.com
ADES gains contracts for four jackup drilling rigs offshore Nigeria

ADES Holding will provide three of its premium jackups for development drilling offshore Nigeria, under a three-year contract from West African Exploration & Production (WAEP), part of the Dangote Group.

The $729-million award includes a two-year optional extension, with operations set to start in the second half of 2026.

ADES will select the rigs from those in its fleet already operating in the region and others due to relocate to Nigeria later this year.

Local partner Valiant Offshore will provide in-country support for the campaign, including manpower supplies and logistical support.

ADES has also secured a one-year extension to an existing contract offshore Nigeria for the Shelf Drilling Scepter, which came with last year’s acquisition of Shelf Drilling. The current term expires in July.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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