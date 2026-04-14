Borr jackups resuming work in the Middle East

One rig is now operating again offshore Saudi Arabia, with others preparing to re-start contracts in the UAE and Qatar.
April 14, 2026
Courtesy Borr Drilling
Borr jackups resuming work in the Middle East

Borr Drilling says its jackup Arabia III has resumed operations offshore Saudi Arabia.

Elsewhere in the region, the company has issued resumptions notices for the jackups Groa in Qatar and the Arabia II in the UAE, with both likely to be back in operation later this month.

A fourth jackup, the Forseti, operated by a third party under a bareboat charter, is undergoing preparations to restart operations offshore Qatar.

In the US Gulf of Mexico, the start of the Odin’s contract has been delayed due to the need for additional required maintenance. The rig should start service for Cantium this month.

Offshore Southeast Asia, Borr has received a binding letter of award from an unnamed operator for a six-month campaign with the Skald rig, likely to start later in the current quarter.

 

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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