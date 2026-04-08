SundaGas, Finder Energy working on rig share for offshore Timor-Leste wells

SundaGas operates the TL-SO-19-16 production sharing contract (PSC) in partnership with state-owned TIMOR GAP Chuditch Unipessoal. The PSC contains Shell’s Chuditch gas field discovery, which SundaGas plans to appraise with the Chuditch-2 well.

Finder operates the offshore Kuda Tasi and Jahal (KTJ) fields, again in partnership with TIMOR GAP. Finder is looking to drill at least three wells for the development, with FID targeted by mid-2026.

The LoI proposes a combined drilling campaign, the goals of which include:

Contracting a mutually acceptable and technically suitable rig;

Alignment of contracts for other materials and services;

Coordination where possible on project management, planning and execution activities; and

Proving support and sharing information to execute the drilling campaign.

The LoI will terminate on the earlier date of either a formal rig share agreement being executed by the parties or Oct. 31, 2026, unless extended by mutual agreement. Either party has the right to terminate the LoI at any time.

Finder is scouting for a semisubmersible rig to drill the KTJ wells in water depths of about 400 m, and this might also suit the Chuditch-2 location despite the much shallower water depth of 65 m. Shell drilled the discovery using a semisub, as SundaGas’ parent company Sunda Energy points out.

It would mean minor amendments to the well engineering design for Chuditch-2 to accommodate a different rig type. Depending on rig availability, the well could be drilled next year, along with the KJT wells.

Hitherto, SundaGas has had difficulty securing a rig for the well, mainly due to the anticipated short duration of 35 to 40 days, with no firm prospect of follow-up work for the rig.

SundaGas has submitted a request to upstream regulator Autoridade Nacional do Petróleo (ANP) to extend the PSC’s contract period, which currently expires on June 18.