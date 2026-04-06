Seadrill's West Polaris to continue operations in Brazil with multi-year contract

Seadrill has reported that its West Polaris drillship contract has been extended for offshore Brazil work.
Related To: 
April 6, 2026
Courtesy Seadrill LinkedIn
West Polaris drillship

West Polaris drillship

Seadrill's West Polaris ultradeepwater drillship was awarded a 1,095-day contract extension with Petrobras for work on the Búzios Field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The additional term adds about $480 million in contract backlog and is scheduled to begin in direct continuation of the current program in January 2028.

Additionally, the current contracted day rate has been updated as follows:

  • April 1, 2026, through March 31, 2027 - $409,200
  • April 1, 2027, through January 15, 2028 - $454,700

From the archive:

ID 130723756 © Ranimiro Lotufo Neto | Dreamstime.com
oil and gas operations offshore Brazil
This report offers a comprehensive overview of Brazil's offshore oil and gas industry in 2025, highlighting exploration successes, technological advancements and strategic developments...
Sept. 12, 2025
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