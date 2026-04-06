Seadrill's West Polaris to continue operations in Brazil with multi-year contract

Seadrill's West Polaris ultradeepwater drillship was awarded a 1,095-day contract extension with Petrobras for work on the Búzios Field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.
The additional term adds about $480 million in contract backlog and is scheduled to begin in direct continuation of the current program in January 2028.
Additionally, the current contracted day rate has been updated as follows:
- April 1, 2026, through March 31, 2027 - $409,200
- April 1, 2027, through January 15, 2028 - $454,700
From the archive:
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates