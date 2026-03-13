Semco, Zamakona form rig, shipyard alliance in Canary Islands location

Semco Maritime and Zamakona Yards have jointly formed Las Palmas Shipyard in the Canary Islands.

They will offer a one-stop shop service for offshore rig and special vessel upgrades, maintenance and repairs.

The shipyard provides quaysides with water depths of up to 22 m and is designed to be capable of accommodating the largest rigs and offshore vessels.

Facilities include more than 650 m of continuous quay length with shore power, 15,000 sq m of outdoor storage, and 4,000 sq m of indoor workshops and offices.

These include an offshore workshop with heavy lifting capacity, via two 50-t overhead cranes and three 5-t overhead cranes and service areas featuring 11-m hook height and large access doors.

This infrastructure, the partnership adds, should support execution of complex rig upgrades, life extensions, vessel modernization programs and large-scale offshore modification projects, with 650 m of exclusive wet-docking quayside for afloat repairs.

The service will include electrical, automation, and safety system upgrades and logistics/supply chain coordination, with the partners targeting faster project delivery, reduced overall cost and consistent execution via a single coordinated team.