Semco, Zamakona form rig, shipyard alliance in Canary Islands location

Las Palmas Shipyard will undertake repairs and upgrades of rigs and vessels, with a deepwater quayside and afloat repair capability.
March 13, 2026
Courtesy Semco Maritime
Las Palmas Shipyard

Operations at Las Palmas Shipyard have commenced.

Semco Maritime and Zamakona Yards have jointly formed Las Palmas Shipyard in the Canary Islands.

They will offer a one-stop shop service for offshore rig and special vessel upgrades, maintenance and repairs.

The shipyard provides quaysides with water depths of up to 22 m and is designed to be capable of accommodating the largest rigs and offshore vessels.

Facilities include more than 650 m of continuous quay length with shore power, 15,000 sq m of outdoor storage, and 4,000 sq m of indoor workshops and offices.

These include an offshore workshop with heavy lifting capacity, via two 50-t overhead cranes and three 5-t overhead cranes and service areas featuring 11-m hook height and large access doors.

This infrastructure, the partnership adds, should support execution of complex rig upgrades, life extensions, vessel modernization programs and large-scale offshore modification projects, with 650 m of exclusive wet-docking quayside for afloat repairs.

The service will include electrical, automation, and safety system upgrades and logistics/supply chain coordination, with the partners targeting faster project delivery, reduced overall cost and consistent execution via a single coordinated team.

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