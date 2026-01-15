ARO Drilling scales AI monitoring across nine offshore rigs

ARO Drilling will deploy ALTAVE’s AI-powered Harpia platform across nine offshore rigs, scaling up safety and compliance after a successful pilot.
Jan. 15, 2026
ALTAVE Harpia AI-based software

ALTAVE Harpia AI-based software allows users to obtain situational awareness of operations, understanding detours and frequently affected areas; ensure auditable data; receive support for immediate intervention; and enhance training efforts.

ALTAVE's Harpia monitoring software

ALTAVE's Harpia monitoring software provides real-time alerts, statistics and reports.

ARO Drilling has signed a contract with ALTAVE to deploy the Harpia artificial intelligence (AI) platform across nine offshore rigs, marking a full-scale rollout following a successful 2025 pilot. 

The Harpia platform uses advanced AI and computer vision to monitor critical operations, including Red Zone access control, PPE compliance, and broader safety and governance protocols. Data is consolidated into dashboards and reports for HSE and operations teams, supported by 24/7 technical assistance.

The agreement was formalized this week during the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC 2026) in Abu Dhabi.

ARO, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Valaris, provides drilling services in Saudi Arabia.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
