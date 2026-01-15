ARO Drilling scales AI monitoring across nine offshore rigs

ARO Drilling has signed a contract with ALTAVE to deploy the Harpia artificial intelligence (AI) platform across nine offshore rigs, marking a full-scale rollout following a successful 2025 pilot.

The Harpia platform uses advanced AI and computer vision to monitor critical operations, including Red Zone access control, PPE compliance, and broader safety and governance protocols. Data is consolidated into dashboards and reports for HSE and operations teams, supported by 24/7 technical assistance.

The agreement was formalized this week during the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC 2026) in Abu Dhabi.

ARO, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Valaris, provides drilling services in Saudi Arabia.