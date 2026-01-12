Axess to provide asset integrity management for rigs offshore Guyana, Middle East

Axess Group has inked contracts with Noble Corp. and ARO Drilling recently for asset integrity management work on offshore rigs.
Related To: 
Jan. 12, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy Noble Corp.
Noble Don Taylor drillship

The Noble Don Taylor drillship is currently in Guyana, according to drilling contractor Noble Corp.

Noble Corp. has awarded Axess Group a long-term asset integrity management contract for four drillships operating offshore Guyana.

Axess will provide inspection and certification services to support safety, regulatory compliance and operational performance.

The company will deploy Bridge, its digital inspection service, for data collection, streamlined reporting and analytics, giving Noble a clearer picture of condition and performance of the assets.

Axess will provide the service as part of its Total Rig Integrity Management integrated service, which it says improves uptime through consolidating activities and use of multi-disciplined teams. 

This approach is designed to reduce the number of mobilizations required offshore and minimizes personnel on board.

ID 94513725 © Thomas Carpenter | Dreamstime.com
oil and gas operations offshore Egypt
The Middle East offshore sector is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by innovation, strategic reinvestment and evolving market demands.
Oct. 29, 2025
Last month, the company also signed an MoU with ARO Drilling on establishing a long-term partnership for asset integrity management services across all of ARO’s rigs and assets.

Axess Middle East will focus on improving service efficiency through application of new technologies and digital solutions, and it will also develop a Total Cost of Ownership model to optimize costs and drive efficiency.

The work scope will include inspection services, maintenance and fabrication. Axess has worked with ARO on its 16 rigs for more than two years.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Digital transformation in offshore asset integrity: A Middle East case study
Predictive AI project aims to reshape offshore safety management