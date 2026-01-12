Axess to provide asset integrity management for rigs offshore Guyana, Middle East

Noble Corp. has awarded Axess Group a long-term asset integrity management contract for four drillships operating offshore Guyana.

Axess will provide inspection and certification services to support safety, regulatory compliance and operational performance.

The company will deploy Bridge, its digital inspection service, for data collection, streamlined reporting and analytics, giving Noble a clearer picture of condition and performance of the assets.

Axess will provide the service as part of its Total Rig Integrity Management integrated service, which it says improves uptime through consolidating activities and use of multi-disciplined teams.

This approach is designed to reduce the number of mobilizations required offshore and minimizes personnel on board.