Velesto selling 2010 drilling jackup NAGA 3

Velesto Energy has agreed to sell the NAGA 3 jackup to PT Indonesia Drilling Energy for $63 million.

This is a 2010-built, GustoMSC-CJ46-X100D design independent leg jackup.

Velesto said the proposed sale was in line with its fleet optimization program as it seeks to prioritize more technically competitive, premium rigs.

President Megat Zariman Abdul Rahim said, “Moving toward a more asset-light model enhances our operational agility, strengthens our balance sheet and ensures we deploy capital where it creates the greatest value.”

Velesto expects to complete the disposal by mid-2026.

Following the transaction, the rig is due to work on an exploration program offshore Malaysia under the management of AFED TEXCAL Energy Ventures.