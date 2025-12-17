Seadrill awarded short-term deals for two rigs in the US Gulf of Mexico

Seadrill has secured contract awards for the West Neptune, Sevan Louisiana and Sonangol Quenguela rigs for work in the US Gulf and offshore Angola.
Dec. 17, 2025
The Sevan Louisiana received an award from an undisclosed operator for a two-month program.

The West Neptune was awarded a contract with LLOG Exploration.

LLOG Exploration has awarded Seadrill a four-month contract for the West Neptune drillship in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The program, valued at about $48 million, will begin once the vessel’s current contract has expired.

Another (unnamed) US Gulf operator has taken Seadrill’s Sevan Louisiana semisubmersible circular drilling platform on a two-month basis, with activity set to start once the vessel has finished its present fixture with Walter Oil & Gas.

The campaign will include the first deployment of Trendsetter well intervention equipment in the region, Seadrill said.

Finally, another client in Angola has taken up a five-well option that will extend the service of the Sonadrill Holding joint venture’s Sonangol Quenguela drillship by about 10 months, keeping the drillship occupied through February 2027.

