Seadrill awarded short-term deals for two rigs in the US Gulf of Mexico

LLOG Exploration has awarded Seadrill a four-month contract for the West Neptune drillship in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The program, valued at about $48 million, will begin once the vessel’s current contract has expired.

Another (unnamed) US Gulf operator has taken Seadrill’s Sevan Louisiana semisubmersible circular drilling platform on a two-month basis, with activity set to start once the vessel has finished its present fixture with Walter Oil & Gas.

The campaign will include the first deployment of Trendsetter well intervention equipment in the region, Seadrill said.

Finally, another client in Angola has taken up a five-well option that will extend the service of the Sonadrill Holding joint venture’s Sonangol Quenguela drillship by about 10 months, keeping the drillship occupied through February 2027.