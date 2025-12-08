Noble sells jackup rigs to Borr Drilling and Ocean Oilfield Drilling

Noble Corp. is selling six jackup rigs to Borr Drilling and Ocean Oilfield Drilling for a total of about $424 million.
Related To: 
Dec. 8, 2025
2 min read
Courtesy Noble Corp.
Noble Tom Prosser jackup

The Noble Tom Prosser offshore jackup rig operates under the Liberia flag. 

Noble Corp. has signed definitive agreements to sell six jackups—five rigs to Borr Drilling for $360 million and one rig to Ocean Oilfield Drilling for $64 million.

Upon closing of these two separate transactions, Noble says it will be a pureplay deepwater and ultra-harsh environment jackup operator.

Borr will be purchasing the Noble Tom ProsserNoble Mick O'BrienNoble Regina AllenNoble Resilient and Noble Resolute. The transaction is scheduled to close in early 2026, subject to Borr's successful financing.

Additionally, Noble intends to operate two rigs, Noble Mick O'Brien (currently in Qatar) and Noble Resolute (currently in the Netherlands), under a bareboat charter agreement with Borr for one year from signing of the definitive agreement.

The other agreement entails the sale of the Noble Resolve rig to Ocean Oilfield Drilling. The transaction is scheduled to close in second-quarter 2026, upon conclusion of the Noble Resolve's current contract. The rig is currently in Spain.

According to Noble's latest quarterly results update, the sales of the Noble Highlander jackup and Pacific Meltem drillship closed in the third quarter, generating combined net proceeds of $87 million. In addition, the Noble Reacher rig was sold in October for $27.5 million. As of Oct. 27, the Noble Globetrotter II drillship remains held for sale.

Courtesy Noble Corp.
Noble Globetrotter II offshore drillship

Noble Globetrotter II drillship

Pilot program kicks off on Noble drillship

Last month, Noble launched of a pilot program aboard the Noble Sam Croft drillship, via a technology frame agreement with Kongsberg Maritime.

The technology is designed to provide crews with real-time insights, reduce emissions and maintenance costs, and improve well connection efficiency.

The pilot includes enhanced green DP, an upgraded riser management system, new calibration tools, full RMS-DP integration, an eWSOG electronic decision support tool, and the EcoAdvisor advisory system.

The partners have conducted crew training, stakeholder engagement and offshore sea trials to ensure the system is ready for real-world operations.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy Noble Corp.
Noble Invincible offshore jackup rig
Noble Corp. has initiated a joint industry partnership to accelerate the design, testing and qualification of a CO2-specific drilling system.
Nov. 20, 2025
Offshore
Noble CEO addresses offshore drilling market, expectations and regional hot spots
Robert W. Eifler, president and CEO of Noble Corp., recently chatted with Offshore to discuss offshore drilling trends, regional hotspots and his company’s role in the market....
March 6, 2025

About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
Email

Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

OTC 2025: Sensors designed to assist in high-temperature directional drilling operations
Engineering safety in deepwater drilling: A review of pressure relief valve systems in offshore MPD