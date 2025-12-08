Noble sells jackup rigs to Borr Drilling and Ocean Oilfield Drilling

Noble Corp. has signed definitive agreements to sell six jackups—five rigs to Borr Drilling for $360 million and one rig to Ocean Oilfield Drilling for $64 million.

Upon closing of these two separate transactions, Noble says it will be a pureplay deepwater and ultra-harsh environment jackup operator.

Borr will be purchasing the Noble Tom Prosser, Noble Mick O'Brien, Noble Regina Allen, Noble Resilient and Noble Resolute. The transaction is scheduled to close in early 2026, subject to Borr's successful financing.

Additionally, Noble intends to operate two rigs, Noble Mick O'Brien (currently in Qatar) and Noble Resolute (currently in the Netherlands), under a bareboat charter agreement with Borr for one year from signing of the definitive agreement.

The other agreement entails the sale of the Noble Resolve rig to Ocean Oilfield Drilling. The transaction is scheduled to close in second-quarter 2026, upon conclusion of the Noble Resolve's current contract. The rig is currently in Spain.

According to Noble's latest quarterly results update, the sales of the Noble Highlander jackup and Pacific Meltem drillship closed in the third quarter, generating combined net proceeds of $87 million. In addition, the Noble Reacher rig was sold in October for $27.5 million. As of Oct. 27, the Noble Globetrotter II drillship remains held for sale.