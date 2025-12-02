Floatel support rig to undergo overhaul, emissions reduction measures

Semco Maritime’s Hanøytangen complex outside Bergen, Norway, will perform modifications and service works on the Floatel Endurance semisubmersible rig, in preparation for its upcoming contract offshore Norway.

Following completion of its current program offshore eastern Canada, Endurance should arrive in Hanøytangen in first-quarter 2026 for a yard stay and energy optimization measures.

The Semco Maritime facility provides repairs, modifications and conversion services on offshore vessels. Features include a 125-m x 130-m dry dock with 16.5 m water depth, deepwater quays (water depths up to 90 m) and large cranes.

Rig owner Floatel International has commissioned the following services: thruster removal and overhaul, hull treatment and painting, galley and accommodation upgrades, and turnkey delivery and installation of a Selective Catalytic Reduction system with Diesel Oxidation Catalyst technology.

This should ensure compliance with the Norwegian government’s drive to reduce emissions from offshore rigs by 50% by 2030.