Rig roundup: Seadrill nets more work in the US Gulf; Borr Drilling seeing increased jackup demand

Seadrill has provided details of its latest offshore drilling assignments in a third-quarter results statement.

In the US Gulf, Walter Oil and Gas will take the drillship West Vela for one well, in direct continuation of the rig’s current activity for Talos. The estimated 65-day term is due to start in 1Q 2026.

Once that work is completed, the rig will revert to Talos Energy for a 60-day, single-well contract.

Sevan Louisiana, a circular floating drilling rig, should start a 70-day term shortly for Walter Oil and Gas, again in direct continuation of its current program.

Offshore Angola, the company has won extra work for three of its drillships. West Gemini is due to start a 280-day program for Sonangol Exploração & Produção in December or next January.

Sonangol Libongos has already started its new 525-day contract with Azule Energy Angola, which includes priced options. This is a direct continuation of the previous program in August.

And Sonangol Quenguela resumed drilling duties for Total Energies in Angola last month under a 210-day extension to the previous program

These deals have lifted Seadrill’s order backlog to around $2.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Borr Drilling CEO Bruno Morand, commenting on his company’s results round-up, said Borr had been experiencing growing demand for its jackups in various international markets, absorbing available capacity.

“While near-term volatility may persist” he added, “clear signs of demand inflection in Saudi Arabia and Mexico – two of the world’s largest jackup markets – together with incremental activity in other areas, provide us with confidence that the market is now past the trough.

“We foresee a tightening market in the near to medium term that we expect should support higher utilization and dayrates.”